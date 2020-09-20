Pueblo Police search for homicide suspect

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo police are looking for 32-year-old Gina Vinson (also know as Gina Deherrera) after she reportedly shot and killed a man in the 600 block of East B Street this morning. Police got calls for an in-progress attempted car theft, and one minute later they got calls about a shooting in the same area.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. His identity has not yet been released.

Police say Vinson let the area before officers arrived in a blue 2008 Ford Mustang convertible. The car was found by officers in another location, but she was no where to be found.

Vinson is said to be 5′1″ tall, 150 pounds with dark hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white robe. If you know where she may be, or see her call Pueblo Police right away at (719) 553-2502. She reportedly could be armed with a handgun and are asking the public not to approach her.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.