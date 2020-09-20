Advertisement

Police searching for hit-and-run driver who hit pedestrian at Garden of the Gods and Centennial

(WHSV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 9:39 AM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Springs police are looking for the driver who injured a pedestrian and fled the scene.

The 52-year-old victim was crossing Garden of the Gods Road and Centennial Boulevard in a crosswalk when she was hit by an SUV. The driver kept going and was last seen heading northbound on Centennial. The woman was transported to the hospital; her condition Sunday is unknown.

Police say the hit-and-run driver was in a 2010 or later model gray Subaru Outback with a ski rack on top. The vehicle will have front-end damage. The driver had been turning off of westbound Garden of the Gods when he or she hit the woman. The crash was reported around 7:37 p.m. Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP.

