Governor amends ‘last call’ order; some counties including El Paso to see it moved to midnight or later

DENVER (KKTV) - “Last call for alcohol” will now be midnight or later for some Colorado counties.

Gov. Jared Polis' office announced Sunday it had extended the Safer at Home executive order that has been in place since March, but with an amendment to the last call order. The last call order first went into effect in July, prohibiting restaurants and bars operating as restaurants from serving drinks after 10 p.m. Following 30 days of decreased coronavirus cases, the governor amended that order to 11 p.m. in late August.

Now the governor is amending the order again, this time on a county-by-county basis depending on where they stand on the state’s new COVID-19 dial. A county can be ranked at one of five levels on the dial depending on a two-week incidence of cases, percent positivity, and stable or declining hospitalizations. Protect our Neighbors is the lowest level, in which a county will have a relatively small number of restrictions, whereas under Stay at Home, the most severe level, counties will be under restrictions similar to the stay-at-home order early in the pandemic. Between those two ends are levels one, two and three.

Protect our Neighbors

Safer Level 1

Safer Level 2

Safer Level 3

Stay at Home

Read more about the dial here.

Under the amended order, counties at the Protect our Neighbors level will be allowed to establish their own local last call time as long as it’s no later than 2 a.m. Counties under Safer Level 1, which includes El Paso, Teller, Fremont and Douglas counties among several others, will be permitted to extend last call until midnight. Last call in counties at Safer Level 2, such as Pueblo, Jefferson and Denver counties, will remain at 11 p.m.

Currently, no counties in Colorado are at Safer Level 3 or Stay at Home. Any counties that were to move to Safer Level 3 would see last call moved back to 10 p.m. There is no last call at the Stay at Home level.

The amended order goes into effect Monday at 10 p.m.

To see where your county ranks on the COVID-19 dial, click here.

