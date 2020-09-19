Wildlife officers track, tranquilize and rescue moose that walked into rush hour traffic in Colorado Springs on Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) rescued a moose that was getting too comfortable roaming around Colorado Springs.

On Friday, CPW is reporting a 2-year-old cow moose crossed six lanes of traffic during rushing. Thankfully, the moose made it from one side of the road to the other without getting hit. The wild animal then headed to Palmer Park, a popular spot for people, not a fitting environment for a moose.

Wildlife officers were able to follow prints left by the moose, tranquilize it and then relocate it. It took nearly a dozen people to carry the animal to a trailer. The animal was dropped off at a marsh in the mountains west of Colorado Springs.

It isn’t clear if this is the same moose that CPW warned about on Thursday that was spotted near Monument Creek.

WATCH today's #wildlife #rescue as @COParksWildlife Officer Aaron Berscheid tracks a moose through a #ColoradoSprings park, sedates it, moisturizes its eyes and a CPW team hauls it to a trailer for transport to the mountains and its new home. #conservation pic.twitter.com/VvxDQjcy9C — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) September 19, 2020

Soon the moose, a cow estimated at 2 years old, was up and moving about the trailer that would carry it to its new home in a marsh in the mountains west of #ColoradoSprings. At the site, it walked right out of the trailer and waded into a small pond at its new home. (5/6) pic.twitter.com/KSq4ILNxcr — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) September 18, 2020

