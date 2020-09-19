Wildlife officers track, tranquilize and rescue moose that walked into rush hour traffic in Colorado Springs on Friday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) rescued a moose that was getting too comfortable roaming around Colorado Springs.
On Friday, CPW is reporting a 2-year-old cow moose crossed six lanes of traffic during rushing. Thankfully, the moose made it from one side of the road to the other without getting hit. The wild animal then headed to Palmer Park, a popular spot for people, not a fitting environment for a moose.
Wildlife officers were able to follow prints left by the moose, tranquilize it and then relocate it. It took nearly a dozen people to carry the animal to a trailer. The animal was dropped off at a marsh in the mountains west of Colorado Springs.
It isn’t clear if this is the same moose that CPW warned about on Thursday that was spotted near Monument Creek.
