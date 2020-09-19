Walking this Sunday to raise awareness for kidney disease

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - If you’re looking for something to do this Sunday, look no further than the 2020 Kidney Walk!

This year’s walk is virtual, so it’s easier than ever to participate. A spokesperson for the event tells 11 News there will be an opening ceremony on Facebook at 10 a.m., then participants can begin their walk, anywhere and any distance! Want to walk a mile on the Pikes Peak Greenway for kidney health awareness? Hike four miles in Cheyenne Canon? Hit the trails in Garden of the Gods? Walk around your block? Anywhere you want to walk Sunday works: just get outside on this beautiful weekend and walk or run for kidney health!

You can register through Sunday morning; click here to do so and for more information on the event. Registration is free. Participants are encouraged but not required to make a donation to the National Kidney Foundation. Any amount is welcome; some walkers last year made recurring monthly $5 donations. The walk is one of the biggest fundraisers for the National Kidney Foundation, and the proceeds raised for Sunday’s event will stay in southern Colorado. Eighty cents of every dollar goes towards research, public education, improving the quality of life for patients, reducing organ transplant waiting times, and more.

Thirty-seven million Americans are currently living with kidney disease. Millions more have lost their lives to the disease, including longtime KKTV employee Dustin Cuzick, who died last year at the age of 36. And 1 in 3 people are at risk of the disease and may not even know it. Awareness for kidney health is one of the big aims of the walk.

Again, to participate in the virtual walk Sunday, click here. For more information on the National Kidney Foundation, click here.

