Residents asked to shelter-in-place for barricaded suspect

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents in the 14000 block of Clifford Dr. in Peyton to shelter-in-place for a barricaded suspect. Deputies say this is in effect from Curtis Rd. East to Southfork Dr and from John Ross Court North to Falcon Highway.

If you live in the area you should stay away from doors and windows. Deputies have not said who the suspect is or why they are in the area.

Barricaded suspect in the 14000 block of Clifford Dr. Stay in your home and stay away from the doors and windows. Shelter in place is in effect from Curtis Rd east to Southfork Dr and from John Ross Court north to Falcon Hwy. Media Staging at Falcon and Garrett. PIO 45 min out. pic.twitter.com/VGB9ZuClZG — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) September 19, 2020

We have a crew on the way and will update this article as more information becomes available.

