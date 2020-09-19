Advertisement

Residents asked to shelter-in-place for barricaded suspect

By Nicole Heins
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 5:44 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents in the 14000 block of Clifford Dr. in Peyton to shelter-in-place for a barricaded suspect. Deputies say this is in effect from Curtis Rd. East to Southfork Dr and from John Ross Court North to Falcon Highway.

If you live in the area you should stay away from doors and windows. Deputies have not said who the suspect is or why they are in the area.

We have a crew on the way and will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

