Montana homicide suspect arrested in Pueblo

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 1:59 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A homicide suspect out of Montana is now in police custody in Colorado after a Pueblo police corporal spotted her on the east side of the city.

“Today, Cpl. Chad Garcia was proactively working on the east side of Pueblo when he located 34-year-old Amanda Reichenberg,” police said on social media. “She was taken into custody for a homicide warrant out of Montana. Great job taking a dangerous person off the street!!!”

It’s unknown why Reichenberg was in Colorado. Additional details on the crime she’s accused in have not been released.

We will update this article if we receive any new information.

