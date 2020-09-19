Advertisement

Hundreds show up to electronic waste recycling event in Pueblo

By Nicole Heins
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 3:39 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - More than 300 people came out this morning to recycle their electronics in Pueblo. The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment teamed up with Blue Star Recycling for the event and says about 35,000 pounds of electronic waste was received.

Audra Leturgez, the communications specialist at PDPHE, says this event was important for the community because they are trying to reduce these types of items from being illegally dumped in the community or going to the landfill. “It is important to have this event just because these items are showing up on our streets, they’re showing up on peoples property. By allowing people to bring their items to this event today, not only is it deviating from illegal dumping it’s deviating from these items goign to the landfill where it’s actually illegal to be taken. We’re just trying to protect the health and environment of the county", said Leturgez.

Join us at the electronic waste recycling event today from 8 AM- Noon at 101 W. 9th Street. See you soon!

Posted by Pueblo Department of Public Health & Environment on Saturday, September 19, 2020

Items that were able to be donated included video players, cables, cords, power supplies, camcorders, cameras, computers, copiers, gaming systems, keyboards/mouse, printers, radios, routers, and televisions. If you were not able to make it out to the event today, there is year-round recycling across Pueblo, they have more information on their website. PDPHE is not sure if they plan to have any events like this in the future, but will keep the community informed through their Facebook page.

The event happened at 101 9th Street in Pueblo from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m.

