Advertisement

Friday Fantasy Focus - Week 2

Taylor Kilgore and Richie Cozzolino break down the second week of the NFL season
By KKTV
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 12:20 AM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - How did Week 1 of the fantasy football world work out for you?

Sports Director Taylor Kilgore and Richie Cozzolino have you covered either way. They break down the Denver Broncos Week 1 loss to the Titans, look at sleepers and matchups for Week 2 of the season, and a lot more in this episode of Friday Fantasy Focus!

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

CSU Pueblo Girls Soccer Team Enters Quarantine

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
CSU Pueblo Girls Soccer Team Enters Quarantine

Sports

Former Broncos RB C.J. Anderson retires

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Richie Cozzolino
C.J. Anderson, the Denver Broncos Pro Bowl running back from the glory days of the Super Bowl 50 season, has retired.

Sports

Southern Colorado schools decide on fall or spring football season

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Richie Cozzolino
After months of back-and-forth between CHSAA and the governor’s office, the decision to play fall football is up to the schools.

Back to Learning

State Health Department Approves Guidance for Fall Sports

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 6:34 PM MDT
|
State Health Department Approves Guidance for Fall Sports

Latest News

Local

CHSAA Board of Directors votes to allow schools in Colorado the opportunity to choose between a fall season or spring season for sports like football

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 5:35 PM MDT
|
By Tony Keith
Sports like football are one step closer to taking place in the fall at the high school level in Colorado.

Local

Nuggets with a dominant 104-89 win over the Clippers get set to take on the Lakers

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 9:38 PM MDT
|
By Tony Keith
For the second straight series, the Nuggets are advancing in the NBA Playoffs after they were down three games to one.

National

School leader: Big Ten football on hold until questions answered

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 1:43 PM MDT
|
By Associated Press
The University of Wisconsin chancellor says Big Ten football will remain on hold until there are answers to questions about COVID-19 testing and tracing, along with possible long-term heart issues related to the coronavirus.

National

Nebraska University president discussing Big Ten announcement on a hot mic

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 1:43 PM MDT
|
Nebraska University president discussing Big Ten announcement on a hot mic

Sports

Broncos drop Season Opener to Titans, lose 16-14 at Home

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 11:50 PM MDT
|
By Associated Press
New kicker Stephen Gostkowski avoided a disastrous debut with the Tennessee Titans in the nick of time.

Sports

Broncos release statement after multiple players kneel during the national anthem

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 9:14 PM MDT
|
By Tony Keith
Multiple Denver Broncos players took a knee during their first NFL game of the season Monday night and the team released a statement soon after.