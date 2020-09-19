Former Broncos RB C.J. Anderson retires

DENVER (KKTV) - C.J. Anderson, the Denver Broncos Pro Bowl running back from the glory days of the Super Bowl 50 season, has retired.

Anderson spent five seasons with the Broncos (2013-17) after going undrafted from Cal in 2013. He racked up 3,497 yards on the ground in seven total seasons, scoring 22 rushing touchdowns and adding another five through the air. Anderson was named to the Pro Bowl in 2014 after gathering more than 1,200 all-purpose yards with the Broncos that year.

Anderson helped lead the Broncos to a 12-4 season in 2015, culminating in a Super Bowl 50 victory over the Carolina Panthers. He was released in 2018 and had short stints with the Panthers, Raiders, Rams, and Lions. Anderson officially announced his retirement Friday, saying he’s hoping to coach at a Power 5 conference next.

