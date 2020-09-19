Crews battle massive house fire south of Denver

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews worked to contained a massive house fire south of Denver Friday evening.

At about 7 p.m. South Metro Fire Rescue was called to 9296 Wind Haven Dr. The home is in unincorporated Douglas County close to Parker. Firefighters arriving at the scene were met with a fully engulfed home and were forced to focus on defensive tactics. While battling the blaze, a grass fire started and the structure collapsed. Multiple agencies were called to the fire.

Thankfully, the homeowners were not in the house at the time. The main body of the fire was under control before 8 p.m. Videos of the fire and damage are below.

The cause remains under investigation.

Firefighters are continuing with defensive fire attack, fighting the fire from the outside - including from the air. The house is completely engulfed in flames and collapsing. The homeowners were not home at the time. Multiple agencies assisting on scene. pic.twitter.com/dRCSPmifEX — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) September 19, 2020

The main body of the fire is under control. Firefighters are monitoring the structure and continuing to put out hot spots. Fire investigators are on scene gathering details. Expect road closures and delays in the neighborhood in the immediate area of the home. pic.twitter.com/oxuBLrfZ47 — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) September 19, 2020

