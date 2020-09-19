Advertisement

Crews battle massive house fire south of Denver

Crews battle a massive house fire in Colorado on 9/18/20
Crews battle a massive house fire in Colorado on 9/18/20(South Metro Fire)
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 8:04 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews worked to contained a massive house fire south of Denver Friday evening.

At about 7 p.m. South Metro Fire Rescue was called to 9296 Wind Haven Dr. The home is in unincorporated Douglas County close to Parker. Firefighters arriving at the scene were met with a fully engulfed home and were forced to focus on defensive tactics. While battling the blaze, a grass fire started and the structure collapsed. Multiple agencies were called to the fire.

Thankfully, the homeowners were not in the house at the time. The main body of the fire was under control before 8 p.m. Videos of the fire and damage are below.

The cause remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Colorado College Sending Students Home

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
Colorado College Sending Students Home

Local

Wildlife officers track, tranquilize and rescue moose that walked into rush hour traffic in Colorado Springs on Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago
Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) rescued a moose that was getting too comfortable roaming around Colorado Springs.

Local

Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87.

Forecast

Warm Weekend Ahead

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Christina Sanjuan
Forecast 9.18.20

Latest News

News

Interview with El Paso County Health Department on Importance of Flu Shots

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Interview with El Paso County Health Department on the Importance of Flu Shots

Local

ARRESTED: 2 men who failed to register as a sex offender, both persons of interest in missing woman case

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
Two men who failed to register as a sex offender in El Paso County were recently arrested in Kentucky.

Local

HEALTH ALERT: Possible COVID-19 exposure at multiple Pueblo car dealerships

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
Health officials in Pueblo are warning of a possible COVID-19 exposure at several car dealerships. The information was shared on Friday.

Crime

WANTED: Suspect in Pueblo attempted car wash burglary

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
The Pueblo Police Department needs the public’s help solving an attempted burglary at a car wash Friday morning.

Local

CSU-Pueblo women’s soccer team in quarantine

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Nicole Heins
CSU Pueblo girls soccer team is in quarantine after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Local

Future Colorado Springs In-N-Out now hiring, still appears on track to open in 2020

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
“Now hiring” banners are hanging at the In-N-Out construction site near Interquest and Voyager, a sign the highly-anticipated restaurant is getting closer to opening in Colorado Springs.