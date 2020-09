PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pueblo Police Department needs the public’s help solving an attempted burglary at a car wash Friday morning.

Please help Officer Rand Kavanaugh ID the suspect in an attempted burglary that happened early this morning at a car wash on the eastside. If you can ID the person or this car please call 553-3244 or our non-emergent 553-2502 refer to case#20-15953 pic.twitter.com/DhJlURCba2 — Captain Joe Garcia (@PPDWatch1Capt) September 18, 2020

11 News is reaching out to police for more information on the crime, including the name of the business. We will update this story as we learn more.

