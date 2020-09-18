Southern Colorado schools decide on fall or spring football season
Fall “Season A” to begin Oct. 8
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - After months of back-and-forth between CHSAA and the governor’s office, the decision to play fall or spring football is up to the schools.
More than a dozen local schools have elected to play football in “Season A," with practices beginning Sep. 24 and the regular season starting Oct. 8. CHSAA and Gov. Jared Polis’s office agreed on certain “variances” that helped allowed teams to field rosters up to 50 players during the COVID-19 pandemic. Three local schools currently, Harrison, Sierra, and Canon City, have chosen stay with the original spring football schedule, with more than a dozen choosing the fall route. All schools must decide on a football season by Monday, Sep. 21.
Key Season A dates:
- Start of practice: 9/24
- First game: 10/8
- Round 1 of playoffs: 11/21
- Semifinals: 11/28
- Championships: 12/5
Key Season C dates:
- Start of practice: 2/25
- First game: 3/11
- Round 1 of playoffs: 4/24
- Semifinals: 5/1
- Championships: 5/8
The regular season will only be six games in Season A, and teams must play at least four games in order to be eligible for the postseason. CHSAA said schools have been sent specific COVID-19 guidelines and will receive information in the weeks leading up to the season. Sideline boxes will be expanded to keep players separated, and all athletes not on the field must wear face coverings.
Here is a list of teams who are expected to play a fall football season, according to coloradopreps.com:
CLASS 5A
- Arvada West
- Castle View
- Cherokee Trail
- Cherry Creek
- Doherty
- Eaglecrest
- Fountain Fort Carson
- Grandview
- Overland
- Smoky Hill
- ThunderRidge
CLASS 4A
- Air Academy
- Coronado
- Dakota Ridge
- Erie
- Fruita Monument
- Grand Junction
- Grand Junction Central
- Longmont
- Mitchell
- Palmer
- Palmer Ridge
- Pine Creek
- Ponderosa
- Pueblo West
- Rampart
- Skyline
- Widefield
CLASS 3A
- Fort Morgan
- Frederick
- Lewis Palmer
- Lutheran
- Mead
- Niwot
- Palisade
- Pueblo Central
- Pueblo Centennial
- Pueblo County
- Pueblo East
- Pueblo South
- Roosevelt
- Silver Creek
CLASS 2A
- Alamosa
- Bayfield
- Bennett
- Brush
- Delta
- Eaton
- Fort Lupton
- Lamar
- Resurrection Christian
- Valley
- Weld Central
CLASS 1A
- Banning Lewis
- Cedaredge
- Centauri
- Center
- Colorado Springs Christian
- Florence
- Highland
- Hotchkiss
- Ignacio
- Limon
- Lyons
- Monte Vista
- Peyton
- Rocky Ford
- Rye
- Strasburg
- Wiggins
EIGHT MAN
- Akron
- Byers
- Calhan
- Crowley County
- Dolores Huerta
- Dove Creek
- Fowler
- Haxtun
- Hayden
- Holly
- Mancos
- McClave
- Norwood
- Rangely
- Sanford
- Sangre De Cristo
- Sargent
- Sedgwick County
- Simla
- South Park
- Vail Christian
- Wiley
SIX MAN
- Arickaree/Woodlin
- Branson/Kim
- Cheraw
- Cheyenne Wells
- Cripple Creek
- Eads
- Flagler
- Fleming
- Granada
- Hi Plains
- Idalia
- Kit Carson
- Manzanola
- Mountain Valley
- North Park
- Otis
- Prairie
- Sierra Grande
- Stratton/Liberty
