Advertisement

Southern Colorado schools decide on fall or spring football season

Fall “Season A” to begin Oct. 8
By Richie Cozzolino
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 9:04 AM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - After months of back-and-forth between CHSAA and the governor’s office, the decision to play fall or spring football is up to the schools.

More than a dozen local schools have elected to play football in “Season A," with practices beginning Sep. 24 and the regular season starting Oct. 8. CHSAA and Gov. Jared Polis’s office agreed on certain “variances” that helped allowed teams to field rosters up to 50 players during the COVID-19 pandemic. Three local schools currently, Harrison, Sierra, and Canon City, have chosen stay with the original spring football schedule, with more than a dozen choosing the fall route. All schools must decide on a football season by Monday, Sep. 21.

Key Season A dates:

  • Start of practice: 9/24
  • First game: 10/8
  • Round 1 of playoffs: 11/21
  • Semifinals: 11/28
  • Championships: 12/5

Key Season C dates:

  • Start of practice: 2/25
  • First game: 3/11
  • Round 1 of playoffs: 4/24
  • Semifinals: 5/1
  • Championships: 5/8

The regular season will only be six games in Season A, and teams must play at least four games in order to be eligible for the postseason. CHSAA said schools have been sent specific COVID-19 guidelines and will receive information in the weeks leading up to the season. Sideline boxes will be expanded to keep players separated, and all athletes not on the field must wear face coverings.

Here is a list of teams who are expected to play a fall football season, according to coloradopreps.com:

CLASS 5A

  • Arvada West
  • Castle View
  • Cherokee Trail
  • Cherry Creek
  • Doherty
  • Eaglecrest
  • Fountain Fort Carson
  • Grandview
  • Overland
  • Smoky Hill
  • ThunderRidge

CLASS 4A

  • Air Academy
  • Coronado
  • Dakota Ridge
  • Erie
  • Fruita Monument
  • Grand Junction
  • Grand Junction Central
  • Longmont
  • Mitchell
  • Palmer
  • Palmer Ridge
  • Pine Creek
  • Ponderosa
  • Pueblo West
  • Rampart
  • Skyline
  • Widefield

CLASS 3A

  • Fort Morgan
  • Frederick
  • Lewis Palmer
  • Lutheran
  • Mead
  • Niwot
  • Palisade
  • Pueblo Central
  • Pueblo Centennial
  • Pueblo County
  • Pueblo East
  • Pueblo South
  • Roosevelt
  • Silver Creek

CLASS 2A

  • Alamosa
  • Bayfield
  • Bennett
  • Brush
  • Delta
  • Eaton
  • Fort Lupton
  • Lamar
  • Resurrection Christian
  • Valley
  • Weld Central

CLASS 1A

  • Banning Lewis
  • Cedaredge
  • Centauri
  • Center
  • Colorado Springs Christian
  • Florence
  • Highland
  • Hotchkiss
  • Ignacio
  • Limon
  • Lyons
  • Monte Vista
  • Peyton
  • Rocky Ford
  • Rye
  • Strasburg
  • Wiggins

EIGHT MAN

  • Akron
  • Byers
  • Calhan
  • Crowley County
  • Dolores Huerta
  • Dove Creek
  • Fowler
  • Haxtun
  • Hayden
  • Holly
  • Mancos
  • McClave
  • Norwood
  • Rangely
  • Sanford
  • Sangre De Cristo
  • Sargent
  • Sedgwick County
  • Simla
  • South Park
  • Vail Christian
  • Wiley

SIX MAN

  • Arickaree/Woodlin
  • Branson/Kim
  • Cheraw
  • Cheyenne Wells
  • Cripple Creek
  • Eads
  • Flagler
  • Fleming
  • Granada
  • Hi Plains
  • Idalia
  • Kit Carson
  • Manzanola
  • Mountain Valley
  • North Park
  • Otis
  • Prairie
  • Sierra Grande
  • Stratton/Liberty

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back to Learning

State Health Department Approves Guidance for Fall Sports

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 6:34 PM MDT
|
State Health Department Approves Guidance for Fall Sports

Local

CHSAA Board of Directors votes to allow schools in Colorado the opportunity to choose between a fall season or spring season for sports like football

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 5:35 PM MDT
|
By Tony Keith
Sports like football are one step closer to taking place in the fall at the high school level in Colorado.

Local

Nuggets with a dominant 104-89 win over the Clippers get set to take on the Lakers

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 9:38 PM MDT
|
By Tony Keith
For the second straight series, the Nuggets are advancing in the NBA Playoffs after they were down three games to one.

National

School leader: Big Ten football on hold until questions answered

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 1:43 PM MDT
|
By Associated Press
The University of Wisconsin chancellor says Big Ten football will remain on hold until there are answers to questions about COVID-19 testing and tracing, along with possible long-term heart issues related to the coronavirus.

Latest News

National

Nebraska University president discussing Big Ten announcement on a hot mic

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 1:43 PM MDT
|
Nebraska University president discussing Big Ten announcement on a hot mic

Sports

Broncos drop Season Opener to Titans, lose 16-14 at Home

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 11:50 PM MDT
|
By Associated Press
New kicker Stephen Gostkowski avoided a disastrous debut with the Tennessee Titans in the nick of time.

Sports

Broncos release statement after multiple players kneel during the national anthem

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 9:14 PM MDT
|
By Tony Keith
Multiple Denver Broncos players took a knee during their first NFL game of the season Monday night and the team released a statement soon after.

Sports

Air Force football announces games against Army, Navy this fall

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 6:13 PM MDT
|
By Richie Cozzolino
The Air Force football team will play their two biggest rivals this fall, deviating from the rest of the Mountain West to compete against Army and Navy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sports

Denver Broncos set to play in empty stadium Monday night for first game of the season

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 6:15 AM MDT
|
By Kasia Kerridge
No fans will be allowed at the Broncos first game against the Titans.

Sports

Saints intercept Brady twice in 34-23 win over Bucs

Updated: Sep. 13, 2020 at 11:26 PM MDT
|
By Associated Press
Tom Brady was intercepted twice in his Tampa Bay debut.