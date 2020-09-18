Southern Colorado schools decide on fall or spring football season

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - After months of back-and-forth between CHSAA and the governor’s office, the decision to play fall or spring football is up to the schools.

More than a dozen local schools have elected to play football in “Season A," with practices beginning Sep. 24 and the regular season starting Oct. 8. CHSAA and Gov. Jared Polis’s office agreed on certain “variances” that helped allowed teams to field rosters up to 50 players during the COVID-19 pandemic. Three local schools currently, Harrison, Sierra, and Canon City, have chosen stay with the original spring football schedule, with more than a dozen choosing the fall route. All schools must decide on a football season by Monday, Sep. 21.

Key Season A dates:

Start of practice: 9/24

First game: 10/8

Round 1 of playoffs: 11/21

Semifinals: 11/28

Championships: 12/5

Key Season C dates:

Start of practice: 2/25

First game: 3/11

Round 1 of playoffs: 4/24

Semifinals: 5/1

Championships: 5/8

The regular season will only be six games in Season A, and teams must play at least four games in order to be eligible for the postseason. CHSAA said schools have been sent specific COVID-19 guidelines and will receive information in the weeks leading up to the season. Sideline boxes will be expanded to keep players separated, and all athletes not on the field must wear face coverings.

Here is a list of teams who are expected to play a fall football season, according to coloradopreps.com:

CLASS 5A

Arvada West

Castle View

Cherokee Trail

Cherry Creek

Doherty

Eaglecrest

Fountain Fort Carson

Grandview

Overland

Smoky Hill

ThunderRidge

CLASS 4A

Air Academy

Coronado

Dakota Ridge

Erie

Fruita Monument

Grand Junction

Grand Junction Central

Longmont

Mitchell

Palmer

Palmer Ridge

Pine Creek

Ponderosa

Pueblo West

Rampart

Skyline

Widefield

CLASS 3A

Fort Morgan

Frederick

Lewis Palmer

Lutheran

Mead

Niwot

Palisade

Pueblo Central

Pueblo Centennial

Pueblo County

Pueblo East

Pueblo South

Roosevelt

Silver Creek

CLASS 2A

Alamosa

Bayfield

Bennett

Brush

Delta

Eaton

Fort Lupton

Lamar

Resurrection Christian

Valley

Weld Central

CLASS 1A

Banning Lewis

Cedaredge

Centauri

Center

Colorado Springs Christian

Florence

Highland

Hotchkiss

Ignacio

Limon

Lyons

Monte Vista

Peyton

Rocky Ford

Rye

Strasburg

Wiggins

EIGHT MAN

Akron

Byers

Calhan

Crowley County

Dolores Huerta

Dove Creek

Fowler

Haxtun

Hayden

Holly

Mancos

McClave

Norwood

Rangely

Sanford

Sangre De Cristo

Sargent

Sedgwick County

Simla

South Park

Vail Christian

Wiley

SIX MAN

Arickaree/Woodlin

Branson/Kim

Cheraw

Cheyenne Wells

Cripple Creek

Eads

Flagler

Fleming

Granada

Hi Plains

Idalia

Kit Carson

Manzanola

Mountain Valley

North Park

Otis

Prairie

Sierra Grande

Stratton/Liberty

