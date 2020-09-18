HEALTH ALERT: Possible COVID-19 exposure at multiple Pueblo car dealerships

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Health officials in Pueblo are warning of a possible COVID-19 exposure at several car dealerships. The information was shared on Friday.

In a release, the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment stated anyone who visited Pueblo Spradley Dealerships Kia, Chevrolet, and Hyundai, 2145 and 2146 Highway 50 West, from Sept. 8 to Sept. 15 may have been exposed. The department recommends if you were at any of those locations in that time frame you should monitor yourself closely for COVID-19 symptoms.

Two Spradley Kia, two Chevrolet, and one Hyundai employees tested positive for COVID-19 over a 14-day period which according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, is an outbreak. The outbreak was confirmed on Sept. 18. Spradley has conducted a thorough cleaning and sanitation of all facilities and has implemented all Public Health recommendations at this time, according to the release.

People who were at Spradley Kia, Chevrolet, or Hyundai during the noted time frame, showing any symptoms, even mild, should remain at home, contact their health care provider, and get tested. Free testing is available at the Colorado State Fairgrounds, West Mesa Avenue and Gaylord Avenue from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Click here for more information from the county health department.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.