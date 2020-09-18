Advertisement

Future Colorado Springs In-N-Out now hiring, still appears on track to open in 2020

In-N-Out has started taking applications for its first Colorado Springs restaurant near Voyager and Interquest.
In-N-Out has started taking applications for its first Colorado Springs restaurant near Voyager and Interquest.(Rich Laden, The Gazette)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 10:44 AM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - “Now hiring” banners are hanging at the In-N-Out construction site near Interquest and Voyager, a sign the highly-anticipated restaurant is getting closer to opening in Colorado Springs.

The banner touts positions beginning at $14.50 an hour with opportunities to earn up to $17 hourly. Those interested are told to apply on the restaurant’s website in-n-out.com.

Eight In-N-Outs are currently planned in Colorado, including a second Colorado Springs location east of Powers and Constitution. The location in north Colorado Springs (official address: 1840 Democracy Point) will be the first of the two Springs locations to open.

The burger chain has yet to give an opening date for any of the restaurants but has previously said it’s on track to open in Colorado Springs and elsewhere by the end of the year -- so one good thing in 2020 if you’re an In-N-Out fan!

