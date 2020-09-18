Advertisement

Elderly rider killed in Park County motorcycle crash

(WCTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 7:51 AM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PARK COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - An 81-year-old motorcyclist was killed after crashing near Lake George Thursday afternoon.

State Patrol says the rider missed a curve on Park County Road 77 and ran off the road, flipping his bike. He was thrown from the motorcycle and suffered fatal injuries. The rider later died at a Colorado Springs hispital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but troopers say speed and alcohol are not suspected factors.

The rider has been identified as Lewis Cannedy of Kansas City, Kansas.

