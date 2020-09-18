Advertisement

Documentary for Chris Watts murder case coming to Netflix later this month, trailer released this week

Colorado man Chris Watts, admits to killing his missing pregnant wife Shanann Watts and their two young daughters, Photo Date: 11/23/17 / Photo: shanannwatts / Instagram / (MGN)
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 7:14 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(KKTV) - A new documentary centered around a murder case in Colorado that the nation followed will be released later this month.

On Wednesday, Netflix debuted the trailer for “American Murder: The Family Next Door.” The documentary profiles the case against Chris Watts, the man convicted for killing his pregnant wife and two daughters. The disturbing investigation started when the friend of Shanann Watts reported her missing in August of 2018. At first, Shanann’s husband Chris denied any involvement in the disappearance of his wife and their two children. But when a neighbor’s surveillance footage disproved a fabricated story by Chris, the case broke open. Chris eventually described the gruesome killings to investigators and took authorities to the place where he hid their bodies.

In November of 2018 Chris was sentenced to life in prison. His wife’s family did not want to pursue the death penalty in the case.

The new documentary is set to be released on Netflix Sept. 30. The trailer was posted to YouTube on Wednesday and had more than half a million views in about 24 hours. The documentary’s description reads as follows:

“Shanann Watts and her two young daughters went missing in Frederick, Colorado. As details of their deaths made headlines worldwide, it became clear that Shanann’s husband, Chris Watts, wasn’t the man he appeared to be. Experience a gripping and immersive examination of the disintegration of a marriage. Only on Netflix September 30.”

You can watch the trailer below:

