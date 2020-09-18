Advertisement

CSU Pueblo girls soccer team in quarantine

Colorado State University Pueblo
Colorado State University Pueblo(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:56 AM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Right now the girls soccer team at Colorado State University in Pueblo is under quarantine after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. The university says no one on the team has tested positive, and this is just a precautionary measure.

CSU said in a statement, “This is a precautionary measure as 50% of individuals on the team were exposed off campus to a PCR positive test case. The individual who has tested positive has begun isolation, they do not live on campus. The women’s soccer team has been quarantined as a precautionary measure with guidance from Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment.”

The university has created a chart that they update each Monday to show how COVID-19 is impacting the campus. You can look at the chart here.

We will update this article as soon as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Future Colorado Springs In-N-Out now hiring, still appears on track to open in 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
“Now hiring” banners are hanging at the In-N-Out construction site near Interquest and Voyager, a sign the highly-anticipated restaurant is getting closer to opening in Colorado Springs.

National

Drug shows promise in 1st largely minority COVID-19 study

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By MARILYNN MARCHIONE
Switzerland-based Roche reported the results for tocilizumab, sold now as Actemra and RoActemra for treating rheumatoid arthritis and some other diseases.

National

National Hurricane Center reaches end of alphabet with formation of Tropical Storm Wilfred

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
If there is another tropical storm this season, the names switch to the Greek alphabet and it will be named Alpha.

VOD Recordings

WATCH: Breaking down the CHSAA decision on fall sports

Updated: 4 hours ago
Schools now have the option of playing certain team sports in the fall or the spring in Colorado.

Latest News

Good News Friday

Good News Friday: Sept. 18

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KKTV
Click for "Good News" from Friday, Sept. 18!

Local

Elderly rider killed in Park County motorcycle crash

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
An 81-year-old motorcyclist was killed after crashing near Lake George Thursday afternoon.

Forecast

More smoke, dry Friday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sydney Jackson
Forecast 9.18.20

Forecast

Hazy Friday

Updated: 6 hours ago
Live VOD recording of KKTV's newscasts

News

WATCH: Investigators searching for suspects after family pets shot, poisoned

Updated: 6 hours ago
Investigators are working to find the person or people responsible for shooting and poisoning family pets.

National

Firefighter dies battling wildfire sparked by gender reveal

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The death reportedly occurred Thursday as crews battled the El Dorado Fire.