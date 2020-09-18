CSU Pueblo girls soccer team in quarantine

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Right now the girls soccer team at Colorado State University in Pueblo is under quarantine after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. The university says no one on the team has tested positive, and this is just a precautionary measure.

CSU said in a statement, “This is a precautionary measure as 50% of individuals on the team were exposed off campus to a PCR positive test case. The individual who has tested positive has begun isolation, they do not live on campus. The women’s soccer team has been quarantined as a precautionary measure with guidance from Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment.”

The university has created a chart that they update each Monday to show how COVID-19 is impacting the campus. You can look at the chart here.

