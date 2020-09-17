Wildlife officials urge caution over a large moose that was spotted in Colorado Springs on Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One of the best parts of living in Colorado is that we share it with wildlife. However, that doesn’t mean we should be interacting with wild animals!

Colorado Parks and Wildlife shared a photo of a large moose seen in Colorado Springs on Thursday. The animal, estimated to weigh about 800 to 1,200 pounds, was spotted near Monument Creek, which is on the north side of the city and runs by the United States Air Force Academy. While the massive animal is beautiful, it can also be dangerous.

“iew from a distance. Never approach,” Colorado Parks and Wildlife wrote on Twitter. “Keep dogs away.”

The wildlife agency urges caution around these majestic animals, and for good reason. For more on living with wildlife from Colorado Parks and Wildlife click here.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.