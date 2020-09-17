Advertisement

Wildfire smoke potentially dangerous to people with pre-existing conditions

Smoke at Garden of the Gods
Smoke at Garden of the Gods(KKTV)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 8:03 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Although no fires are actively burning locally, the smoke from nationwide wildfires can be potentially dangerous to some people.

11 News spoke with local health experts at Penrose Hospital in downtown Colorado Springs about the smoke we’ve been seeing in the air recently. Experts say smoke can be a problem for people with lung disease, COPD, asthma, heart disease or other pre-existing conditions.

“There can be particulate in the air from the burned trees. There can also be toxic chemicals in the air and so all of those things can kind of irritate the airways, and cause sometimes breathing problems” said respiratory therapist Meghan Zuccarello.

Health officials say if you are a generally healthy person though, the smoke shouldn’t impact you too much.

“Certainly if you go outside and you are feeling it...you’re like, gosh that’s a tickle in my throat, that’s making me cough... probably better to stay out of it," said Zuccarello.

As more people are wearing masks during the pandemic, experts say wearing a mask outside won’t really protect you from the wildfire smoke particulates. On the days where you can’t see the mountains locally, experts say to try and minimize your time outside.

“Even those N95s don’t filter out the toxic gases that come with forest fires, and fires in general, so really your best bet is to limit exposure and just try not to be in the smoke as much as possible," said Zuccarello.

Gov. Polis' 30-day statewide burn ban is set to expire this week, banning fireworks and campfires. At the time of this writing, 11 News is waiting to hear from the governor’s office if that will be extended or not.

Locally, the Colorado Springs Fire Department told 11 News last week’s storm helped the area’s moisture levels, but recent heat this week has brought it back to somewhat concerning levels.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

