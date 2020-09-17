Advertisement

US judge blocks Postal Service changes that slowed mail

(WSAZ)
By GENE JOHNSON
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 4:29 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SEATTLE (AP) - A U.S. judge on Thursday blocked controversial Postal Service changes that have slowed mail nationwide. The judge called them “a politically motivated attack on the efficiency of the Postal Service” before the November election.

Judge Stanley Bastian in Yakima, Washington, said he was issuing a nationwide preliminary injunction sought by 14 states that sued the Trump administration and the U.S. Postal Service. The states challenged the Postal Service’s so-called “leave mail behind” policy, where trucks have been leaving postal facilities on time regardless of whether there is more mail to load.

They also sought to force the Postal Service to treat election mail as First Class mail.

