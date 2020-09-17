Suspected stolen car prompts high-speed chase, ends with suspect crashing into Pueblo property

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo police say woman is in custody after allegedly stealing a truck, fleeing from police and then crashing into a home in Pueblo.

Police say on Thursday morning at 5:20 a.m., PPD received information from a GPS- based service that a stolen pick-up truck was located in Pueblo. Officers responded to the area but did not find the truck.

Officers say the GPS tracker began showing movement towards the south side of Pueblo. That’s when an officer saw the truck driving southbound on Pine Street at Mesa Ave.

A press release from Pueblo Police Department says then “Responding officers coordinated with the tracking service to activate the truck’s flasher lights so that the officers had visual confirmation that they were following the correct vehicle."

Police were able to confirm this was the correct truck, so they say their next step was to coordinate with the tracking service to disable the truck’s engine.

This is when officers say the truck sped away. Moments after, the truck collided into a wall in the 1200 block of Claremont Ave.

Pueblo Police Department says this is when they took the driver into custody- who was identified as 33-year-old Ayryel Duran.

Police say Duran is facing charges of Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft, Vehicular Eluding, Reckless Driving and Driving Without a Valid License, but the passenger is not currently facing any charges.

