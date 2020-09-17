School districts trying new ways to pick-up, drop-off students

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Schools are trying their best to manage one of the most hectic times of the day: pick-up and drop-off.

The large number of parents, students, and teachers in one spot makes social distancing a challenge.

Remington Elementary in District 49 is using what they call a reverse fire drill. Students line up once they are dropped off, and each line is let in one by one.

“It’s been challenging but I’m up for the challenge and we just work through it, and have different ideas," said Suzy Ancell, the school’s assistant principal. "I have a great staff that if I have a problem or I’m like hey I need your support, I’ve had people run through it because it might work in my mind it works great but to have someone else take a look at it.”

Districts 20 and 2 say they are letting each school decide how they want to handle the process. One parent at Foothills Elementary says the changes have been difficult for her daughter.

“My daughter is having a lot of problems not being able to see like where the rest of her other friends are because they don’t see each other throughout the whole day,” said Brittany Dunn.

