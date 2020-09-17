Advertisement

School districts trying new ways to pick-up, drop-off students

Several school districts across northwest Florida say they will remain open on Tuesday, September 15; however, they're continuing to monitor the situation and will make changes if necessary.
Several school districts across northwest Florida say they will remain open on Tuesday, September 15; however, they're continuing to monitor the situation and will make changes if necessary.(AP)
By Robbie Reynold
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 10:54 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Schools are trying their best to manage one of the most hectic times of the day: pick-up and drop-off.

The large number of parents, students, and teachers in one spot makes social distancing a challenge.

Remington Elementary in District 49 is using what they call a reverse fire drill. Students line up once they are dropped off, and each line is let in one by one.

“It’s been challenging but I’m up for the challenge and we just work through it, and have different ideas," said Suzy Ancell, the school’s assistant principal. "I have a great staff that if I have a problem or I’m like hey I need your support, I’ve had people run through it because it might work in my mind it works great but to have someone else take a look at it.”

Districts 20 and 2 say they are letting each school decide how they want to handle the process. One parent at Foothills Elementary says the changes have been difficult for her daughter.

“My daughter is having a lot of problems not being able to see like where the rest of her other friends are because they don’t see each other throughout the whole day,” said Brittany Dunn.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

40-year-old man suspected of distributing child porn was arrested in Colorado Springs

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
A man is facing a number of charges tied to child porn.

Local

2 dogs shot, 1 killed and a Colorado sheriff’s office is asking for help in the case

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
Many dog owners have had to deal with feelings of fear when their pet escapes the house or yard. The idea you may never find them is heartbreaking. But to find your dog in the condition Tiffany did on Monday is something no one should have to go through.

Local

Massive meth bust in Colorado, more than $500,000 worth of the drug seized by the Weld County Sheriff’s Office and Colorado State Patrol

Updated: 4 hours ago
Colorado State Patrol and the Weld County Sheriff’s Office worked together for a major drug bust in Colorado.

News

Local Artist Makes New Mask Design to Better Help People with Disabilities

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Local Artist Makes New Mask Design to Better Help People with Disabilities

Latest News

News

Three Year Anniversary of Tim Watkin's Body being Found

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Three Year Anniversary of Discovery of Biker's Body

Back to Learning

CU Boulder Students Told to Quarantine for Two Weeks

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
CU Boulder Students Told to Quarantine for Two Weeks

News

Pedestrian Injured in Autoped Crash in Downtown Colorado Springs

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Pedestrian Injured in Autoped Crash in Downtown Colorado Springs

Back to Learning

State Health Department Approves Guidance for Fall Sports

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
State Health Department Approves Guidance for Fall Sports

Forecast

Haze Will Continue Into Thursday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Christina Sanjuan
Forecast 9.16.20

Local

CHSAA Board of Directors votes to allow schools in Colorado the opportunity to choose between a fall season or spring season for sports like football

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
Sports like football are one step closer to taking place in the fall at the high school level in Colorado.