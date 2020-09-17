Pueblo County Courthouse to close Friday due to water main break

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pueblo County Courthouse is preparing to close to the public on Friday, September 18th for a water main break.

The city says they are planning to fix a water main break on the west site of the courthouse, believed to be near Court Street and W. 11th street.

“Work is scheduled to begin on Friday, Sept. 18 at 8 a.m. and continue through the weekend. During this time running water to the Courthouse will be turned off. Pueblo County employees who work in the Courthouse will work from home on Friday. Citizens who have an appointment with the Clerk’s Office will need to email pueblomv@pueblocounty.us to have their appointment rescheduled,” a statement from the courthouse says.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.