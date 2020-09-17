Advertisement

Protesters call for charges dropped for what police called a “riot"

People gathered at the courthouse to fight justice in a Black Lives Matter movement
People gathered at the El Paso County Courthouse to ask for charges to be dropped against protesters.
People gathered at the El Paso County Courthouse to ask for charges to be dropped against protesters.(Station)
By Ashley Franco
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 4:56 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Thursday a group of people gathered to protest outside the El Paso County Courthouse. They were asking for charges to be dropped against three people who were arrested during what police called a “riot” last month.

Two of the three people went before a judge today at the courthouse. During that time people liked the outside fo the courthouse asking for charges against them to be dropped.

Last month protestors marched in a neighborhood close to Pulpit Rock near the home of Sgt. Alan Vant Land of CSPD. He was one of the officers involved in the shooting death of De’Von Bailey last summer.

The shooting was ruled justified by a grand jury. In August on the one year anniversary of Bailey’s death protestors lined the streets to fight for justice.

CSPD arrested three people after the August protest because they say people were pointing guns at drivers, banging on their cars, and taking things from people’s homes.

They’re facing felony charges including engaging in a riot. CSPD says they are looking for more people from the August protest and more arrests could be made.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pueblo County Courthouse Closed Tomorrow to Repair Water Leak

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
Pueblo County Courthouse Closed Tomorrow

Back to Learning

State of Colorado Gives More Than One Million Masks to Teachers

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
State of Colorado Gives More than One Million Masks to Teachers

Back to Learning

Fountain Fort Carson District 8 Nearly Doubles Nursing Staff

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
Fountain Fort Carson District 8 Nearly Doubles Nursing Staff

News

Smoke in the Air in Southern Colorado

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
Smoke in the Air in Southern Colorado

Latest News

Local

Mayor Suthers praises city’s “resilience” navigating pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Megan Hiler
A lot of people are still feeling the impact from the coroanvirus pandemic, but our local community is rebounding.

Local

US judge blocks Postal Service changes that slowed mail

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By GENE JOHNSON
A U.S. judge on Thursday blocked controversial Postal Service changes that have slowed mail nationwide. The judge called them “a politically motivated attack on the efficiency of the Postal Service” before the November election.

Forecast

Low Air Quality Through Morning

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Christina Sanjuan
Forecast 9.17.20

Local

Crash involving a motorcyclist under investigation in Colorado Springs Thursday afternoon

Updated: 2 hours ago
Police were investigating a crash involving a motorcyclist in Colorado Springs Thursday afternoon.

Local

Wildlife officials urge caution over a large moose that was spotted in Colorado Springs on Thursday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
One of the best parts of living in Colorado is that we share it with wildlife. However, that doesn’t mean we should be interacting with wild animals!

Local

Suspected stolen car prompts high-speed chase, ends with suspect crashing into Pueblo property

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KKTV
This happened Thursday morning.