Protesters call for charges dropped for what police called a “riot"

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Thursday a group of people gathered to protest outside the El Paso County Courthouse. They were asking for charges to be dropped against three people who were arrested during what police called a “riot” last month.

Two of the three people went before a judge today at the courthouse. During that time people liked the outside fo the courthouse asking for charges against them to be dropped.

Last month protestors marched in a neighborhood close to Pulpit Rock near the home of Sgt. Alan Vant Land of CSPD. He was one of the officers involved in the shooting death of De’Von Bailey last summer.

The shooting was ruled justified by a grand jury. In August on the one year anniversary of Bailey’s death protestors lined the streets to fight for justice.

CSPD arrested three people after the August protest because they say people were pointing guns at drivers, banging on their cars, and taking things from people’s homes.

They’re facing felony charges including engaging in a riot. CSPD says they are looking for more people from the August protest and more arrests could be made.

