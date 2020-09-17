Mayor Suthers praises city’s “resilience” navigating pandemic

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A lot of people are still feeling the impact from the coroanvirus pandemic, but our local community is rebounding.

That’s the message from Colorado Springs mayor John Suthers during Thursday’s State of the City address.

This year’s event was different than years past. In the the socially-distanced event, they mayor touched on a wide range of topics, specifically how we have bounced back since the pandemic started months ago.

Mayor Suthers used one word over and over, and that was resilience. He used it to describe the economy, and the people who live in the community.

He said 160 people in El Paso County have died since COVID-19 was first reported in the area back in March, our unemployment rate skyrocketed from three percent to around 12 percent in only 45 days, and the Colorado Springs Airport lost a lot of customers,--traffic there dropped by 90%. Mayor Suthers says these are all the ingredients for an economic collapse, but that didn’t happen--and for that he is proud.

“I think it’s excellent, considering what we’ve been through," Mayor Suthers said. “We have been on a path from good to great and we are emerging as one of the great cities in America. And I think the resiliency that we displayed this year is a testament to that fact. Great cities are resilient and I think when it’s all said and done and we look statistically at what’s happened I think we are going to prove to be one of, if not the most resilient large city in America.”

Small business owners agreed.

“Things have actually been great for us downtown," Peri Bolts, who owns Eclectic Co. said. "We have seen so many people just ready and willing to support local and when they are going to come out they just make sure to hit all the local spots as opposed to big box stores. So that’s been great for us, really just pushing that local, sustainable angle for us has been really good.”

Right now El Paso county sits at safer level one when it comes to COVID-19 here in our county. That means new cases, and hospitalizations from COVID-19 are staying the same or trending down right now.

Officials are hoping to keep it that way.

Despite the difficult challenges the last year has brought, including a worldwide pandemic that has impacted our economy, Colorado Springs has proven itself resilient and prepared to move forward towards our city’s 150th birthday and beyond. #stateofCOS2020 — Colorado Springs Mayor's Office (@MayorofCOS) September 17, 2020

