Gov. Polis says state has delivered over 1 million masks to CO teachers

This was announced on Thursday.
(KY3)
By Olivia DaRocha
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 8:51 AM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Governor Jared Polis announced that the state, to date, has provided 1,112,000 medical- grade masks to public and private teachers across Colorado.

““I’ve visited schools across Colorado and have heard from teachers, superintendents, and educators about how they believe mask-wearing is important to keep themselves and students safe and to ensure we can overcome the challenges created by this virus together,” Gov. Polis said in a statement released on Thursday.

Gov. Polis also express his thanks to the State Emergency Operations Center and Colorado Department of Education staff members who worked to ensure these masks were delivered.

The state adds it was back in July when Gov. Polis announced that the state would be distributing KN95 masks to teachers across the state for at least 10 weeks, regardless of whether schools would be starting in-person, hybrid, or remotely.

