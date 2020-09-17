Gov. Polis extends 30-day ban on campfires and other open fires

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Governor Polis announced the state wide fire order that was put into place in August, has been extended for another 30 days.

The governor’s Executive Order, which was put into place on August 18, was officially extended on Wednesday.

This open fire ban includes campfires, fireworks and other ‘open sources of ignition’. To read more about what this means, please click here.

This extension comes after fires continue to blaze across Colorado and throughout the west.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.