Advertisement

Fountain-Fort Carson Schools Nearly Doubled Nursing Staff

By Melissa Henry
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 7:25 AM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - School District 8 added 5 nurses to their staff this school year to handle the heavier workload brought on by the pandemic.

“We really have increased a lot, almost doubled our nursing staff, knowing what needed to happen this year to keep kids in school was going to require a health professional in each building,” said deputy superintendent Montina Romero.

Fountain-Fort Carson Schools had 7 nurses district wide last school year, and most nurses were responsible for more than one school building. Now, there is one nurse for each of the district’s 12 schools. Leaders say they’re able to budget for the new nurses' pay because of federal pandemic relief funds.

“We thought about those funds and what we needed to do to support students, and one of the areas was increasing school nursing,” Romero added. “You cannot implement protocols unless you have the resources to do them, and so one of the main areas that we were looking at doing that is health screenings and making sure our teachers had a resource to ask questions to.”

One of the new nurses brought on, Stacy Rossow, says she needs to be able to communicate with each person who comes to her with their concerns at a time like this.

“I do feel that I have enough time for concerned parents, concerned kiddos, concerned staff,” Rossow said. “We are super busy and the role has changed a little bit, but it’s really been going well.”

District 8 has not had any cases of COVID-19 or quarantines that KKTV is aware of.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Haze Will Continue Today

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Sydney Jackson
Forecast 9.17.20

Local

Pueblo County Courthouse to close Friday due to water main break

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By KKTV
Important information if you had an appointment scheduled.

Forecast

Thursday forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago
Live VOD recording of KKTV's newscasts

Local

School districts trying new ways to pick-up, drop-off students

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Robbie Reynold
School districts trying to figure out how to handle pickup and dropoff.

Latest News

Local

40-year-old man suspected of distributing child porn was arrested in Colorado Springs

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
A man is facing a number of charges tied to child porn.

Local

2 dogs shot, 1 killed and a Colorado sheriff’s office is asking for help in the case

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
Many dog owners have had to deal with feelings of fear when their pet escapes the house or yard. The idea you may never find them is heartbreaking. But to find your dog in the condition Tiffany did on Monday is something no one should have to go through.

Local

Massive meth bust in Colorado, more than $500,000 worth of the drug seized by the Weld County Sheriff’s Office and Colorado State Patrol

Updated: 12 hours ago
Colorado State Patrol and the Weld County Sheriff’s Office worked together for a major drug bust in Colorado.

News

Local Artist Makes New Mask Design to Better Help People with Disabilities

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
Local Artist Makes New Mask Design to Better Help People with Disabilities

News

Three Year Anniversary of Tim Watkin's Body being Found

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
Three Year Anniversary of Discovery of Biker's Body

Back to Learning

CU Boulder Students Told to Quarantine for Two Weeks

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
CU Boulder Students Told to Quarantine for Two Weeks