Fountain-Fort Carson Schools Nearly Doubled Nursing Staff

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - School District 8 added 5 nurses to their staff this school year to handle the heavier workload brought on by the pandemic.

“We really have increased a lot, almost doubled our nursing staff, knowing what needed to happen this year to keep kids in school was going to require a health professional in each building,” said deputy superintendent Montina Romero.

Fountain-Fort Carson Schools had 7 nurses district wide last school year, and most nurses were responsible for more than one school building. Now, there is one nurse for each of the district’s 12 schools. Leaders say they’re able to budget for the new nurses' pay because of federal pandemic relief funds.

“We thought about those funds and what we needed to do to support students, and one of the areas was increasing school nursing,” Romero added. “You cannot implement protocols unless you have the resources to do them, and so one of the main areas that we were looking at doing that is health screenings and making sure our teachers had a resource to ask questions to.”

One of the new nurses brought on, Stacy Rossow, says she needs to be able to communicate with each person who comes to her with their concerns at a time like this.

“I do feel that I have enough time for concerned parents, concerned kiddos, concerned staff,” Rossow said. “We are super busy and the role has changed a little bit, but it’s really been going well.”

District 8 has not had any cases of COVID-19 or quarantines that KKTV is aware of.

