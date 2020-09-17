40-year-old man suspected of distributing child porn was arrested in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is facing a number of charges tied to child porn.

Colorado Springs Police posted information about the case against 40-year-old Joshua Lee Montgomery on Wednesday. Montgomery was arrested on Tuesday in the 2000 block of Lexington Village Lane. The neighborhood is near Astrozon Boulevard and Chelton Road on the southeast side of the city. CSPD’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit executed a search warrant at the residence following an undercover investigation.

Montgomery is facing charges of sexual exploitation of a child for possession and distribution of child sex abuse material. Police were reporting Montgomery was originally being held on a $25,000 bond at the Criminal Justice Center. As of 9:30 Wednesday night, his name was not appearing in an online records search of the El Paso County Jail.

