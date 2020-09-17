Advertisement

2 dogs shot, 1 killed and a Colorado sheriff’s office is asking for help in the case

Liberty is pictured on the left. Liberty's body was found in Fremont County after the animal was shot. Jake is pictured on the right. Jake survived the shooting, but the owners don't know who pulled the trigger and the sheriff's office is asking for help.
Liberty is pictured on the left. Liberty's body was found in Fremont County after the animal was shot. Jake is pictured on the right. Jake survived the shooting, but the owners don't know who pulled the trigger and the sheriff's office is asking for help.(Tiffany S.)
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 8:32 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Many dog owners have had to deal with feelings of fear when their pet escapes the house or yard. The idea you may never find them is heartbreaking. But to find your dog in the condition Tiffany did on Monday is something no one should have to go through.

Tiffany’s two dogs Liberty and Jake escaped their yard in Canon City on Friday. It had happened before and Tiffany tells 11 News everyone in her neighborhood is familiar with the pups and the pair is incredibly friendly. After one of the owners went searching for the dogs, Jake returned. However, he was covered in blood and Liberty was nowhere to be found.

A friend of Tiffany’s joined the search effort for Liberty that lasted several days. On Monday, Tiffany’s friend came across Liberty’s body, just dumped on the side of the road. Tiffany lives in the Lincoln Park neighborhood of Canon City. Liberty’s body was found along County Road 77 near County Road 79 south of the city. When Tiffany took Liberty to get cremated, they found out someone had shot her dog and authorities were called. Tiffany also believes Jake was shot, but she isn’t sure if it was the same gun used. Jake survived, but has a long road to recovery.

Something Tiffany felt was odd, Liberty’s collar had been removed.

Tiffany, and the Canon City community, are hoping some type of justice can be served.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office posted a few details in regards to the case on their Facebook page. They gave a short description of a vehicle of interest in the case, a Gold Chevy Avalanche.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Animal Control at 276-5555 ext. 3899 or Dep. Kingery at 276-5555 ext. 3827.

Update on dog shooting: Clarification that the vehicle reported in the area at the time report came in were looking for...

Posted by Fremont County Sheriff's Office - Colorado on Wednesday, September 16, 2020

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

