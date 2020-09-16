Wildlife officials in Colorado warn roaming pets attract mountain lions, multiple pets reportedly attacked recently

EVERGREEN, Colo. (KKTV) - A mountain lion appears to be preying on pets in Colorado and wildlife officials shared a warning with the public on Tuesday.

The recent attacks reportedly happened in the Upper Bear Creek-Witter Gulch area in Evergreen. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) says two house cats were killed and a dog was attacked.

“Residents are reminded that roaming pets are easy prey and can attract lions,” CPW tweeted. “Bring pets in at night.”

According to the agency’s website, mountain lions are typically calm, quite and elusive while mostly living in remote areas. However, mountain lion and human interactions has increased for a number of reasons:

More people moving into lion habitat



Increase in deer populations and density



Presumed increase in lion numbers and expanded range



More people using hiking and running trails in lion habitat



A greater awareness of the presence of lions.



Click here to read more on mountain lions in Colorado from CPW.

