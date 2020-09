PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pueblo Police Department is asking for the public to help them ID a suspect in a burglary.

According to police, the suspect broke into an office on north Jerry Murphy Road after breaking a glass window.

Watch the embedded video below for more information.

Officer Burns needs help to ID suspect in a burglary who broke into an office on north Jerry Murphy Rd. The male entered after breaking a glass window. CR is 20-15797. Call 553-3224 or non emergency 553-2502 pic.twitter.com/e4zEmPfv5w — Captain Joe Garcia (@PPDWatch1Capt) September 16, 2020

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.