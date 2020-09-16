Advertisement

Nuggets with dominate 104-89 win over the Clippers get set to take on the Lakers

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) shoots over Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) during the second half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) shoots over Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) during the second half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 9:38 PM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(KKTV) - For the second straight series, the Nuggets are advancing in the NBA Playoffs after they were down three games to one.

The Nuggets dominated the Clippers Tuesday night with a 104-89 win as they get set to take on the Lakers in the Western Conference Finals Friday night. The Nuggets became the first team in NBA history to come back in a series after being down 3-1 twice in the same season.

The two heroes of the night representing the Mile High City were Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. The Joker tallied a triple-double with 22 rebounds, 13 assists and 16 points. Murray pitched in 40 points for the commanding victory.

The last time the Nuggets made it to the Western Conference Finals was in 2009, when they fell to Kobe Bryan and the Lakers. The Nuggets have never advanced to the NBA Finals.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated.

