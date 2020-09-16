Advertisement

More than 20 injured in crane accident in Austin, Texas

Austin-Travis County EMS reported there were at least 22 injuries, including at least seven people being treated and prepped for transport to a hospital.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 9:38 AM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Two cranes collided and at least partially collapsed at a construction site in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday, injuring at least 22 people, authorities said.

Footage posted by TV station KVUE showed two cranes tangled several stories above a building under construction a few miles north of downtown in a rapidly growing neighborhood that includes residential, retail and office space. The development also includes a children’s hospital near the accident site.

At least 22 people were hurt, including at least seven who were being treated and prepped for transport to a hospital, Austin-Travis County EMS reported. At least eight ambulances were headed to the scene.

TV footage showed one of the crane operators still inside the crane cabin, although it did not appear to be damaged.

Authorities described it as a “crane collision” and a “structural collapse,” but they did not immediately provide more details.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

