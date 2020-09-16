Advertisement

MISSING: 82-year-old man out of Colorado Springs considered at-risk

Donald Spaulding.
Donald Spaulding.(CSPD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 7:43 PM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing at-risk senior.

Tuesday night at about 7:30 CSPD shared a photo of 82-year-old Donald Spaulding. Spaulding is pictured at the top of this article. He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, gray pants and black shoes. He was last seen in the 4300 block of Womack Dr. at about 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The neighborhood is on the east side of the city near Mitchell High School.

This article will be updated as CSPD shares more information.

If you have seen Spaulding, you’re asked to call 719-444-7000.

