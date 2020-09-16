Advertisement

How to combat mask acne AKA “maskne”

Face masks could be causing your acne.
Face masks could be causing your acne.(MGN)
By Megan Hiler
Published: Sep. 16, 2020
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - If you’re having acne issues for the first time in years, you are not alone--the culprit could be your mask.

Its yet another side effect of the pandemic--something dermatologists are referring to as “maskne."

Dermatologists at Vanguard Skin Specialists say you should be switching out your mask once a day, and washing it after each use.

Dr. Maria Sheron told 11 NEWS they have been seeing more and more people come in with the “maskne," even people who were never acne prone before.

She says there are a bunch of different factors, but particularly the blockage from the mask--it causes things like friction, in addition oil, dirt, sweat and bacteria to get trapped in that area. The combination of all those factors is kind of the perfect environment for acne to start.

The good news? There are some things you can do.

“Some people even change out a couple times a day. If you can wash your face during the day with a gentle cleanser, that’s very helpful,” Dr. Sheron explained. “We are also kind of encouraging people, try to avoid wearing makeup under the mask. You can put your sunscreen on, but don’t put makeup because we think makeup can even make this worse.”

Dr. Sheron added your best bet for a mask is a 100 percent cotton one with a smooth texture.

If you have tried all of these things and still aren’t having any luck getting clearer skin, call you dermatologist.

