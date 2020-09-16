D70 to return students to in-person learning

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The Board of Education for District 70 in Pueblo has voted to return students to in-person learning next week.

A spokesperson from D70 says this ‘modified’ new plan was approved Tuesday night, saying that most schools will return to FULL in-person classes next week with a hybrid model for the two largest districts in the district.

