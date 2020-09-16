Advertisement

D70 to return students to in-person learning

This was announced on Wednesday.
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 9:00 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The Board of Education for District 70 in Pueblo has voted to return students to in-person learning next week.

A spokesperson from D70 says this ‘modified’ new plan was approved Tuesday night, saying that most schools will return to FULL in-person classes next week with a hybrid model for the two largest districts in the district.

For more specific information for each school, please click here.

