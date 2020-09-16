Advertisement

CSFD on scene at apartment fire, near Academy and Carefree

We have a crew heading to the scene now.
CSFD
CSFD(CSFD)
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 12:31 PM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Fire Department is on scene of a working fire at the Candlewood Apartments.

CSFD reported the call came in just before noon for an exterior fire at 3660 N Academy Bl. #8. Crews responded immediately and were able to contain the flames from spreading to other structures. The fire department says the windy conditions today could have made this situation worse if response times were not quick.

Our crew on scene was told by the fire department that 6 people were displaced from just that one complex due to smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

