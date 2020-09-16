Advertisement

Colorado Avenue back open following serious crash involving a pedestrian

Crash involving a pedestrian in Colorado Springs.
Crash involving a pedestrian in Colorado Springs.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 3:34 PM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash involving a pedestrian closed both directions of Colorado Avenue in downtown Colorado Springs on Wednesday.

The crash happened just after 3 p.m. near the Dutch Brothers at Colorado Avenue and Weber.

Police say the pedestrian suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. The driver remained at the scene. Early into the investigation it appears the the pedestrian was at fault because the crash happened outside of a crosswalk.

Colorado Avenue was back open just after 4 p.m.

As more information becomes available, this article will be updated.

