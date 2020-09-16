Colorado Avenue back open following serious crash involving a pedestrian

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash involving a pedestrian closed both directions of Colorado Avenue in downtown Colorado Springs on Wednesday.

The crash happened just after 3 p.m. near the Dutch Brothers at Colorado Avenue and Weber.

Police say the pedestrian suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. The driver remained at the scene. Early into the investigation it appears the the pedestrian was at fault because the crash happened outside of a crosswalk.

Colorado Avenue was back open just after 4 p.m.

As more information becomes available, this article will be updated.

