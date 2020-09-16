Colorado governor announces sports like football can take place in the fall if the CHSAA board and local communities choose to move forward

DENVER (KKTV) - Sports like football are one step closer to taking place in the fall at the high school level in Colorado.

On Wednesday, the Colorado governor’s office provided another update on the back-and-forth decisions over playing certain team sports in the fall during a pandemic. At one point, CHSAA announced several team sports that normally take place in the fall would be moved to the spring, with football scheduled to start practice on Feb. 22, 2021. CHSAA then went to the governor’s office with a request to make certain outdoor sports available in the fall season including football, field hockey, cheer, and dance.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced on Wednesday the State would conditionally approve the Colorado High School Activities Association’s (CHSAA) request, “should the CHSAA board and local communities choose to move forward.”

“We have worked closely with CHSAA to approve their request, issue guidelines and assist in creating a process that supports a return to football, field hockey and cheer,” said Governor Jared Polis. “If the CHSAA board decides to add these sports to their fall calendars, it will be up to local school districts, administrators and parents to choose what is right for their communities. The state has approved these requests in order to empower all schools to make the choice that is right for them and their student athletes.”

Click here to read a letter sent by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Safety to CHSAA outlining the guidelines.

It appears the decision to move forward with certain sports in the fall now rests in the hands of CHSAA and individual districts or schools.

The following was sent out by the governor’s office:

The state is also requiring that:

-All participants, including athletes, coaches, match officials, staff, and others, must wear masks while not actively playing or performing.

-All participants, including athletes, coaches, match officials, staff, and others, must be six feet apart from non-household members on the sidelines or while not in active play.

-All participants, including athletes, coaches, match officials, staff, and others, must stay int heir designated areas off the field of play, and may not go into spectator areas.

-All participants, including athletes, coaches, match officials, staff, and others must wear masks and observe social distancing during transportation.

-Roster limitations established by CHSAA must not be exceeded.

-Cheer/Dance participants must follow the requirements laid out in other guidelines for performers and be at least 25 feet away from spectators and players at all times.

