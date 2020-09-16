Advertisement

Big Ten to resume football season October 23-24

This was announced Wednesday morning.
((Source: Charlie Neibergall/wsfa)
By KKTV
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 7:30 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Good news football fans! The Big Ten Conference has agreed to resume the football season October 23-24. The organization says this was a unanimous decision.

A statement from the Big Ten says, "The Big Ten will require student-athletes, coaches, trainers and other individuals that are on the field for all practices and games to undergo daily antigen testing. Test results must be completed and recorded prior to each practice or game. Student-athletes who test positive for the coronavirus through point of contact (POC) daily testing would require a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test to confirm the result of the POC test.

The statement adds team positivity rate and population positivity rate will be used to determine recommendations for continuing practice and competition and the daily testing will start by September 30.

To read the full statement, click here.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

