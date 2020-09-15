Advertisement

TONIGHT: Counseling for all parents with questions about school year during pandemic

MGN
MGN(MGN/PIXBAY)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 8:20 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - 11 News and Academy District 20 have teamed up with local counselors to provide guidance for all Pikes Peak region families.

The free event will help parents navigate the “new normal” in schools, including topics like children’s mental health, stress, social media and more. This event is for all local parents, not just those in D-20.

“For parents right now, they’re dealing with their own stress levels. I think this parent academy will help adults as well to really rethink how they’re dealing with things, which in turn helps their children so much," said Martha Hinson, health and wellness specialist.

D-20 will be providing these parent academies every month for the entire school year. You can find the schedule and list of topics each month here. Tuesday’s discussion will be live-streamed on KKTV’s Facebook page from 6-7:30 p.m.

