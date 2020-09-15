Shelter-in-place order for a neighborhood on the northeast side of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A shelter-in-place order was given to a neighborhood in Colorado Springs Monday evening for a barricaded suspect.

Few details were available last time this article was updated. There was police activity in the 6800 block of Dream Weaver Drive starting Monday afternoon. The neighborhood is off Austin Bluffs Parkway just to the north of Dublin Boulevard. At about 7:35 p.m., the emergency notification went out:

“You are asked to stay indoors; please lock and stay away from windows and doors. Please stay out of the immediate area until further notice. CSPD will send an all clear message when appropriate,” the message read online. Click here to see the impacted area.

This is a developing story and as more information becomes available this article will be updated.

