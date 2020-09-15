Advertisement

SHARE IF YOU CARE: Donations needed for the Salvation Army’s Remote Learning Center in Colorado Springs

Money raised for the Salvation Army's Remote Learning Center as of 9/14/20.
Money raised for the Salvation Army's Remote Learning Center as of 9/14/20.(Salvation Army)
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 7:16 PM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Salvation Army of Colorado Springs has a remote learning center up and running to help students in our community during a pandemic, but they need help to keep it running.

The full-time program through the Salvation Army allows children to get breakfast, lunch and two snacks daily, while receiving support from Red Shield Staff on remote learning.

The total cost for this program will be about $40,000 and they are looking for donations from our community to help. Just $25 will feed one child for a month! As of Monday, about $6,300 had been raised.

