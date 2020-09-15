Potential list of final candidates announced for law enforcement accountability commission

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A community law enforcement accountability committee launched after local protests is one step closer to becoming a reality. Thirteen possible nominees were agreed on by a majority poll by Colorado Springs City Council members on Monday.

The final members of the “Law Enforcement Transparency and Accountability Commission” will be voted on and appointed at the council’s next meeting on Sept. 22.

“We took 800 or so and through a process that was mind-numbingly difficult, we reached a consensus on cutting that down to roughly 100 and then through an even more mind-numbing process, we reached a really strong consensus cutting it down to 26,” said Councilman David Geislinger of the application process that started back in July.

Those 26 names were finalized to 13 names of potential candidates:

Deborah Walker from District 1

Brent Windebank from District 2

Terry Martinez from District 3

Justin Baker from District 4

Steve Kern from District 5

Kate Angulski from District 6

Dennis Moore from District 4

Luis Velez from District 3

Janice Frazier from District 4

Joe Aldaz Jr. From District 6

Rachael Flick from District 3

Two candidates for the alternates positions were also named:

Rosita Camargo from District 4

Felicia Embry from District 5

During the discussion on Monday, councilwoman Yolanda Avila expressed her concern over placing anyone on the board who has close ties to law enforcement.

“People were upset because of African American men dying at the hands of police. That’s why people came to protest, and ultimately that’s why we finally made a move on it,” Avila said, “To have police officers and their family, when both The People and The Austin Group said ‘no,’ we have already begun the first betrayal.”

On the final potential nominee list is Rachael Flick, the widow of fallen El Paso County Deputy Micah Flick.

“Having lived with a police officer for 11 years, I understand that is going to be highly scrutinized and I think that it should be because the point of this board is to increase public trust ... That’s where the balance has to come in on this board. We can’t just show one perspective,” said Flick.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.