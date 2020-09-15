Advertisement

November election judges needed amid pandemic concerns

By Melissa Henry
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 8:33 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - El Paso County officials are trying to recruit volunteers to run November’s election.

About 300 people have volunteered so far to be election judges in El Paso County, but officials say they’ll need double that by November 3rd. El Paso County Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman says people who normally volunteer are often older, the same age group that is at relatively high risk when it comes to catching COVID-19.

“They have the ability because they’re retired, or their work allows them to take a few days or a couple weeks off," Broerman said.

He added that his office is taking precautions to ensure everyone is safe at polling places.

“We have additional staff this election for the cleaning and sanitizing of work areas so that our election judges can work in a safe environment, and our citizens can vote in a safe way also.”

Officials say presidential elections require more than double the number of volunteers than other elections.

There is no hard deadline to apply to be an election judge, but the training process takes a few days. The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s office would like to see anyone interested contact them as soon as possible.

Come November, about 95 percent of Colorado voters are expected to use the ballot they receive in the mail. Many will turn them into drop boxes, while some will mail them in. Those who do not receive a ballot in the mail will need to go into a polling place for early voting or on Nov. 3.

