Man police believe is tied to a Colorado Springs crime spree was arrested, released on bond, then arrested several more times

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police believe one man is behind more than half a dozen robberies spanning from December of 2019 to August of this year.

CSPD provided an update on the case against 39-year-old Nathan Jorgensen on Tuesday. Jorgensen was identified as a suspect in four robberies throughout December of last year. He was arrested on Jan. 2 and was able to post bond on Jan. 15. Police then tied him to three more robberies after he posted bond. Jorgensen was arrested again on March 3 and was able to bond out on March 5.

Jorgensen then failed to appear for a court hearing and was arrested a third time on April 27. He bonded out on June 2. His alleged crime spree doesn’t stop there. Investigators believe Jorgensen is the man behind an armed robbery at an Ent Credit Union on Aug. 8 and another armed robbery at Midnight Games off N. Circle Drive on Aug. 27. Jorgensen was arrested a fourth time in less than a year on Sept. 8. According to online jail records, Jorgensen was still in custody as of Tuesday afternoon.

LIST OF ROBBERIES COLORADO SPRINGS POLICE BELIEVE JORGENSEN IS BEHIND:

12/26/2019 Dr. Phone Fix, 3604 Austin Bluffs Parkway

12/30/2019 Secure Self Storage, 1545 South Nevada Avenue

12/30/2019 Carjacking on Brookside Street

12/31/2019 Wells Fargo Bank, 3275 West Colorado Avenue

12/15/2019 Freaky’s Smoke Shop & Tattoo, 1714 Brookwood Drive

12/21/2019 The Bomb Headshop, 2644 East Platte Avenue

12/28/2019 CBD Life, 2929 Galley Road

8/8/2020 Ent Credit Union, 2336 N. Wahsatch Ave.

8/29/2020 Midnight Games, 411 N. Circle Dr.

