List of top locations for injury car crashes in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police have released 40 locations most prone to injury car crashes in Colorado Springs.

Some are not a surprise: Several intersections with Powers and with Academy Boulevard - North and South -- made the list. Others may be less expected, such as the residential intersection Cresta Road and Parkview Boulevard near Bear Creek Park.

The list is divided by the four police divisions, so the top 10 locations per division.

Officers nabbed 42 speeders across several of the locations this past weekend.

This weekend four officers conducted speed enforcement in some of our top crash locations across Colorado Springs. 42 drivers were cited for speeding and 7 of those were going at least 20 miles over the posted speed limits. Slow Down Colorado Springs @CSPDPIO @ColoradoDOT pic.twitter.com/TiX9Iu5bsa — CSPD Duty Lieutenant (@CSPDDutyLt) September 15, 2020

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.