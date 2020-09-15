Advertisement

List of top locations for injury car crashes in Colorado Springs

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 1:57 PM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police have released 40 locations most prone to injury car crashes in Colorado Springs.

Some are not a surprise: Several intersections with Powers and with Academy Boulevard - North and South -- made the list. Others may be less expected, such as the residential intersection Cresta Road and Parkview Boulevard near Bear Creek Park.

The list is divided by the four police divisions, so the top 10 locations per division.

Officers nabbed 42 speeders across several of the locations this past weekend.

