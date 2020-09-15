I-25 southbound back open north of Monument after a crash, last updated 3:25 p.m.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - I-25 southbound was closed Tuesday afternoon for a short period of time following a crash. The closure was just north of Monument near County Line Road.

At about 3:15 p.m. all of southbound was closed. At about 3:25 p.m. CDOT announced the highway was back open.

The intention of this story was to provide a major traffic update. This article will likely not be updated.

Click here for a live traffic map.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.